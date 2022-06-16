The RCMP Investigators who have worked on the Ramona Wilson case for 10 years carry the banner at the beginning of the Memorial Walk. (Deb Meissner photo)

The RCMP Investigators who have worked on the Ramona Wilson case for 10 years carry the banner at the beginning of the Memorial Walk. (Deb Meissner photo)

Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk keeps search for MMIWG truth alive

Joined by more families of missing loved ones, The Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk grows

For 28 years the Wilson family has led the Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk from Smithers to Yelich Road along the Highway of Tears (Highway 16), where Wilson’s body was found eight months after she went missing.

For several years, they walked mostly alone. Now, people come from all over to join the walk.

The Wilson family has fought relentlessly to raise public awareness of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) and to find answers to what happened to Ramona on graduation night (June 11, 1994), so many years ago.

One of the RCMP investigators who has been searching for those answers said at a luncheon after the walk, tips continue to come in, and that someone knows what happened and needs to come forward or call the tip line.

READ MORE: Northwest B.C. families come together to tell the stories of MMIWG in new film Adaawk

Ramona’s disappearance and death are a mystery all too familiar to many families along the Highway of Tears. There have been documentaries, countless news programs, and articles regarding the increasing number of women, girls and men and boys, mostly Indigenous, who have simply disappeared without a trace.

The Wilson family has endured two more disappearances within their extended family, and have a whole generation of children who have grown up with the trauma these disappearances have created in their family and within the community.

“These young women before you are Ramona’s cousins and family who were just babies when she disappeared,” Brenda Wilson, Ramona’s sister said at the luncheon.

“Now they stand before you drumming, singing, standing strong, beautiful and brave, having endured these traumas all of their lives. They will never let people forget what is happening and will continue to advocate for MMIWG2S. They will keep all of our loved ones in the public mind until the answers are found.”


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Women of all ages drum for the Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk. (Deb Meissner photo)

Women of all ages drum for the Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk. (Deb Meissner photo)

Walkers stretch down Highway 16 from Lake Kathlyn School to Yelich Road where Ramona Wilson’s body was found eight months after she went missing. (Deb Meissner photo)

Walkers stretch down Highway 16 from Lake Kathlyn School to Yelich Road where Ramona Wilson’s body was found eight months after she went missing. (Deb Meissner photo)

Families, politicians, RCMP investigators, friends, and supporters all walk for Ramona Wilson, to raise awareness, and to find answers about her death. (Deb Meissner photo)

Families, politicians, RCMP investigators, friends, and supporters all walk for Ramona Wilson, to raise awareness, and to find answers about her death. (Deb Meissner photo)

A generation of children have now grown up knowing the trauma of the MMIWG and Men and Boys, since Ramona Wilson went missing and was found dead eight months later. (Deb Meissner ophoto)

A generation of children have now grown up knowing the trauma of the MMIWG and Men and Boys, since Ramona Wilson went missing and was found dead eight months later. (Deb Meissner ophoto)

Previous story
DFO closes chinook salmon fishing around Prince Rupert
Next story
Privacy bill would set out rules on use of personal data, artificial intelligence

Just Posted

The Telkwa river is rising to dangerous levels under the train bridge where the Telkwa and Bulkley rivers meet. (Deb Meissner photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers and Telkwa

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)
Smithers conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly

A research team aboard the J. P. Tully departs from Sydney B.C. on a deep-sea expedition June 14. (Photo: Shelton Dupreez/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
Deep-sea expedition heads north to Haida Gwaii coast

DFO have announced closures and decreased daily limits on chinook salmon fishing around Canada’s North Coast. Pictured is an adult Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
DFO closes chinook salmon fishing around Prince Rupert