Scores of supporters of the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion and the resource industry in general held five rallies simultaneously across B.C. on Saturday in Smithers, Langley, Fort St. John, Kitimat and Fort Nelson.

A convoy travelled from Telkwa to Smithers along Highway 16 to make their point visible.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Rally attendees get out their signs and hardhats. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Rally attendees want their voices to be heard. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)