A man chats with a homeless person at a small tent city on Ste-Catherine Street on Jan. 27, 2021, in downtown Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A man chats with a homeless person at a small tent city on Ste-Catherine Street on Jan. 27, 2021, in downtown Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

‘Raising the alarm:’ Priority vaccines urged for homeless population, shelter staff

Advocates say the most vulnerable groups need vaccine earlier

Advocates say homeless people should get priority to COVID-19 vaccines given how at risk they are to the virus and how much more likely they are to get severely ill if infected.

“We as a society set the moral tone by who we provide supports for and who we prioritize,” says a position statement released Wednesday by two national groups who work with street populations.

“It’s imperative that we include the most vulnerable who can benefit most from the protection afforded by COVID vaccination.”

The groups cite research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal Open that found the homeless in Ontario were 20 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than the general public, 10 times more likely to end up in intensive care and five times more likely to die within 21 days of a diagnosis.

While vaccinations for the homeless population have begun in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, the groups are calling for an urgent, consistent Canada-wide effort.

Tim Richter, who heads the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, said congregate shelter settings and poorer overall health have been concerns since the beginning of the pandemic.

“On top of all of that, they can’t follow the public health guidelines that are known to protect people. They can’t go home and isolate, and hygiene is difficult, and access to health care is difficult,” he said.

“The second wave of the pandemic is having a really serious and damaging impact on people experiencing homelessness and people working in the sector.”

Dr. Monty Ghosh, who co-chairs the Canadian Network for the Health and Housing of People Experiencing Homelessness, said homeless people have higher rates of poorly controlled cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung conditions.

“One of the big things that we do worry about with this population group is that they’re at higher risk of having bad outcomes from COVID because of underlying comorbidities.”

Ghosh said many have stopped using services such as mental health and addiction supports, or even avoided shelters because they’re afraid of catching COVID-19.

He acknowledged it may be tough to make sure homeless people show up for two vaccination appointments scheduled weeks apart.

“Developing a relationship of trust is key,” he said. “It can’t necessarily be public health, per se, who comes in and provides the shots, but rather nurses, physicians, providers who work with this group on a regular everyday basis — faces that the population is familiar with.”

READ MORE: B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

Shelter workers also need protection, the groups say. Richter said staffing has been an issue as employees experience burnout and fear of contracting the virus and spreading it to their families.

“You’ve got a sector that’s not designed to respond to a public health emergency responding to a public health emergency — and becoming very quickly overwhelmed trying to respond,” he said.

“It’s happening in the shadows where people aren’t watching or paying attention. We’re raising the alarm to make sure that public health authorities are paying attention to the issue.”

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
Next story
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Just Posted

Smithers Home Hardware has been served with a Remedial Action Order from Smithers Town Council to address structural issues. (Deb Meissner photo)
Structural Engineer of Smithers Home Hardware issued Disciplinary Order

Town council deemed the building was a public safety risk, remedial action underway

Rebates to replace older wood heat appliances have increased in the area. (File photo)
Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Most Read