Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Luisa Weiskopf, visiting from Germany, takes advantage of a warm afternoon to sit in the sun and enjoy a book at Nanaimo’s Westwood Lake Park Thursday, Sept. 29. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Rainfall, drought and wildfires by the numbers in British Columbia

British Columbia should be well into its rainy season, but instead persistent hot and dry weather has created drought conditions. Here are some of the numbers connected with the drought:

Recorded rainfall between July and Oct. 14, compared with average rainfall:

Vancouver: Current 16 mm. Average 165 mm

Victoria: Current 2 mm. Average 100 mm

Abbotsford: Current 10 mm. Average 222 mm

Chilliwack: Current 8 mm. Average 245 mm

Drought levels

The B.C. government ranks drought levels from 0 to 5, with a 5 rating being the most severe with adverse effects to socio-economic or ecosystem values being almost certain.

5: All regions of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Lower Mainland, Fort Nelson, north, south and east Peace regions.

4: Central Coast, Haida Gwaii, eastern Pacific Range and Kettle.

Wildfires

199: wildfires still burning in B.C.

9: new wildfires sparked since Wednesday.

21.1: The percentage of wildfires that remain out of control.

Temperatures:

More than 150 maximum daytime temperature records were broken across British Columbia in September.

21.6 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Victoria, 7 C above seasonal average.

22 C: The high temperature on Oct. 13 in Dawson Creek, 12 C above seasonal average.

— The Canadian Press

Climate changeWeather

Previous story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act
Next story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd

Just Posted

Minister of Housing David Eby makes a campaign stop in Smithers to explain his Housing Plan and meet with NDP members. Shown here with Mayor Gladys Atrill (left) and MLA Nathan Cullen, far right. (Facebook photo)
Minister of Housing, David Eby, makes a stop in Smithers while campaigning in the north

Smithers saw the sharpest increase in average home sale prices in northern B.C. in the first nine months of 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Average home sale price skyrockets in Smithers

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage