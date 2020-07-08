Lions Club president Russell Malthus (seated) completes the sale of the club’s railcar with, from right, CICK station manager Glen Ingram, Smithers Community Radio Society board chair Dave McTavish, Lion Andy Stalker and Lion Mike Wyllie (not pictured). Contributed photo.

Smithers Community Radio buys Lions railcar

The Lions are liquidating assets following dissolution announcement

A Smithers landmark has a new owner.

The Lions Club announced Monday it had signed over the railcar, which sits next to the Central Park building at Main Street and Hwy 16, to the Smithers Community Radio Society (CICK 93.9 FM).

Last month, the Lions announced they would be dissolving the club at the end of this year because of aging and decreasing membership and was in the process of liquidating its assets.

“The Lions Club has been a great partner over the past years, and we are gracious that we can carry on the stewardship of this historic landmark which allows us to continue our community radio operations that include volunteer radio programming, emergency alert information, live performances and emerging artist support,” a press release from the SCRS stated.

READ MORE: Lions Club to dissolve at end of year

CICK Radio, founded in 2009, has occupied the car for seven of its 11 years.

The Lions have served Smithers since 1965.

The local landmark was originally a 1929 executive lounge car named “Quesnel.” CN Rail provided the old dining car to the Lions who transported it from the rail yard to its current location via a lengthy process of towing it across rail laid by logging-loaders — a process that took two weekends to complete.

“The Lions Club wanted to turn it into sort of a museum piece and have mannequins frozen in time doing the different things you would expect to be happening in here,” said Glen Ingram, station manager at CICK. “When they heard that we were really interested in utilizing it for a community radio space they were just as excited as us because they finally saw a role for this place that would play a significant part in our community.”

The Society also acknowledged its other partners.

READ MORE: Community Radio celebrates 10 years on air

“We are excited to continue working with the community, the Town of Smithers — who hold title to the land we are located on — as well as the Witsuwitʼen Nation who are the trustees of this unceded territory,” the release said.

CICK is currently in the middle of its annual membership drive. As an added bonus this year, Ingram explained, people can sign up to support the station through the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) “Support Local BC” gift card program.

Right now, by purchasing a $25 gift card through supportlocalbc.com — which can be used to purchase a CICK membership — NDIT is offering a second matching card that can be redeemed at one of dozens of other participating local businesses.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018
Next story
The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Just Posted

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Smithers Community Radio buys Lions railcar

The Lions are liquidating assets following dissolution announcement

Northwest Indigenous governments form new alliance

Alliance intended as way to share resources, maximize opportunities

‘Small actions inspire big change’: new entrepreneur in Smithers talks zero waste

Emilie Schmidt opened ReJar Zero Waste on July 7

Bottle Depot volume doubles following closure

Judy Hofsink says she’s never seen it so busy

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. tent camps persist as hotels, housing bought for homeless

Current estimate 40 camps, homeless counts stalled by COVID-19

VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

The Alberta cubs’ mother was killed by hunters and would have otherwise been euthanized, zoo says

VIDEO: Racist ‘cotton’ comment by B.C. student generates outrage online, response by school

Administrator says ‘no doubt that implicit and overt discrimination is present’ in schools

Recent COVID-19 hotspots show ‘cases can reemerge at anytime’ in Canada, feds warn

Njoo said the recent increase in reproductive number brings home the importance of watching for outbreaks

Most Read