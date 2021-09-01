Langley RCMP are investigating a threatening letter sent to the Langley Islamic Centre. (Black Press Media files)

Langley RCMP are investigating a threatening letter sent to the Langley Islamic Centre. (Black Press Media files)

Racist threat sent to Langley Islamic Centre

‘We will not be intimidated,’ Islamic Centre says

A racist threat against the Langley Islamic Centre referenced the Christchurch Mosque attack, Hitler, and the KKK.

“We are shaken by a deeply concerning violent threat that was directed towards our beautiful community in Langley, B.C.,” said a statement provided by Fawad Kalsi, Imam of the centre, which is located in a commercial area of Langley City.

The Islamic Centre has been in touch with the Langley RCMP, the statement said.

“Our community should not have to congregate in fear. This should not be happening,” the statement said. “But we will not be intimidated.”

The message sent to the Islamic Centre was a single sheet of paper with letters cut out and pasted back on to form words.

The letter ordered the centre to shut down in two months and invoked the name of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

The message included racial slurs and the phrases “Heil Hitler” and a “1488,” which is a reference to the racist “14 words” slogan.

It was signed “KKK.”

A few of the letters had fallen off the sheet of paper.

Langley RCMP are investigating the incident, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

READ ALSO: Local agency given more bucks to combat racism

– More to come

LangleyLangley RCMPracism

Previous story
B.C. Children’s Hospital says COVID-19 hospitalizations for children remain low
Next story
Western Hemlock Looper Moths return for a third feast of B.C. foliage

Just Posted

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Jody Craven was scheduled to be transferred to Prince Rupert from Smithers for surgery on Aug. 31. (Contributed photo)
People’s Party candidate for Skeena–Bulkley Valley to be medevaced to Prince Rupert for surgery

Pietro Adamo (pictured) succumbed to his injuries on October 15, 2020 after an alleged assault at a residential complex in Houston. Nearly a year later, RCMP announced Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter charges. (RCMP handout photo)
Vanderhoof man charged in 2020 Houston homicide

Mark Perry and the Fall Fair Band headlined the Saturday evening main stage. (Thom Barker photo)
VIDEO and PHOTOS: Rodeo and Mark Perry at Smithers Fall Fair