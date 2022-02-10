Rabbits allegedly killed and dissected in front of Haida Gwaii elementary school children

An apology letter sent to parents of a Haida Gwaii elementary school after the in-classroom killing and dissection of three rabbits on Jan. 28 in front of nine to 12 years old students. (Image: supplied)

Warning: Graphic content may be disturbing to some readers.

At least three rabbits were allegedly killed in a Masset elementary school classroom with students ages nine to 12 witnessing the deaths, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stated on Feb. 9.

The incident which occurred at Tahayghen Elementry School prompted social media outrage. As well, a community member complained to the animal welfare organization from someone who was “familiar with the situation,” Samantha Suiter manager of science education for PETA, told Black Press in a telephone interview.

“On January 28, a teacher at Tahaygen Elementary School brought in a person to do a science lesson for students in Grades 4 through 7,” Suiter said. “And this science lesson included snapping the neck of rabbits and killing the rabbits in front of the students, and then dissecting the animals.”

“No matter what, dissecting animals in front of impressionable young minds, or, being given permission to cut open an animal can definitely be a bridge to violence of all kinds. Participating in this kind of exploitation just teaches students that animals are no more than classroom tools, like a pencil or a notebook, which really destroys the young person’s ability to empathize with living beings. So, yes, it’s very dangerous. It’s a very dangerous message.”

While the school did send out an apology letter to the parents, Suiter said, it was after the fact and not one to obtain consent for children to participate or to inform parents about the lesson contents.

“There was no mention of the rabbits at all or the trauma of witnessing animal abuse that this will very likely cause, or has caused to the students,” Suiter said.

The PETA educator added, just to be sure, she reviewed the British Columbia curricula multiple times for grades K through 12.

“Specifically, there is no mention of animal dissection for grades 4 through 7. There is absolutely no curricula requirement to dissect or witness any animal dissection … So this lesson was not only misguided but also incredibly cruel and traumatizing,” Suiter said.

Black Press Media reached out to School District 50 superintendent Carey Stewart, the school Principal Sarah Finnie, as well as board trustees for comment, but received no response prior to publication. However, a copy of the letter sent to parents, dated Feb. 1, and signed by Finnie was obtained.

“We acknowledge that members of the community are upset following last Friday’s science lesson,” the letter stated. “Today, we apologize to our students, families and community for not showing the proper respect. We apologize for not asking first and communicating with everyone prior to the lesson.

“The Haida values we are learning at school teach us to ‘ahl kyaanaang tlaagang, to ask first. Our responsibility as adults is to communicate effectively with our school community and our families. We did not do this. Therefore, today we took our first step in following another Haida principle of Tll’yahda, making it right. Moving forward, Tahayghen will be certain to communicate clearly with our school community and families, remember to always ask first and show Yahgudang.”

The letter also stated the school held a healing circle with the students to apologize and begin the process of Tlyahda promising to communicate clearly on a go-forward basis.

Suiter said she has reached out to the school principal and has offered PETA support in education programs, such as TeachKind, which offers ways to replace dissection exercises with animal-free teaching methods, such as simulators. Suite said she has yet to hear back.

Black Press has also reached out to the Ministry of Education for comment.

K-J Millar | Journalist