The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department’s duty truck. File photo

Quesnel deploys firefighters, water tender to aid Burns Lake

Two members are headed to support firefighters working in the area tonight

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department is deploying two of its members to Burns Lake tonight, Saturday Aug. 11, along with one water tender to support BC Wildfire Service firefighters in the area.

Quesnel fire chief Sylvain Gauthier says the local department was asked to send two members as well as the tender by the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The Shovel Lake Fire is the largest blaze near to Burns Lake, currently estimated at 30,000 hectares. The BC Wildfire Service says it is 30 km northeast of Burns Lake. Much of the area near the fire is under evacuation order, with more properties on alert. The city of Burns Lake is not currently on alert or evacuation order.

The Island Lake, Verdun and Nadina Lake Fires are also all in the vicinity of Burns Lake, and are all Wildfires of Note with evacuation orders and alerts in effect.

“I have Ron Richert and one volunteer member [going],” says Gauthier. Richert is Quesnel’s fire inspector/safety officer.

“We try to send one member of staff so we have someone of authority.”

Gauthier says the members will be in Burns Lake for seven days at a time.

“We will find out more as the week goes along. On Wednesday we will know if we need to send more people, and we will see if there are more volunteers to go. They would go first thing in the morning on Saturday so the switch over could happen that night,” he explains.

Gauthier says he has enough staff and volunteers to handle any situations in town, and that if something happens, it’s just a matter of making a call.

“They can be back within five or six hours. So there are three [full time staff members] here this week. Unless something drastic happens, we have enough.”

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC
Next story
BREAKING: Plane crashes at Abbotsford International Airshow

Just Posted

BREAKING: Plane crashes at Abbotsford International Airshow

Two injured in crash involving vintage plane

Wildfires 5 km from northwest B.C. fibre-optic cable

CityWest said fire unlikely to affect northwest B.C. internet service

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

No Northwest regional geologist for close to two years

The position has been vacant since December 2016.

Fort Babine commercial fishery to open Aug. 11

The fishery is opening due to a large sockeye return this year.

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Quesnel deploys firefighters, water tender to aid Burns Lake

Two members are headed to support firefighters working in the area tonight

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Most Read