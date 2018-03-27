Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing six men as they attended prayer at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Alexandre Bissonnette, who was handcuffed and had shackles around his ankles, entered the 12 not-guilty pleas in Quebec Superior Court,

The preliminary procedures that began Monday and resume Wednesday were struck with a publication ban.

Related: Vigil held for those killed at Quebec mosque

Jury selection is scheduled to start April 3.

The charges against Bissonnette, 28, are related to an attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in January 2017. The counts of attempted murder involve five people who were struck by bullets and a sixth charge encompasses the other 35 people present at the mosque.

Many members of Quebec City’s Muslim community were present in court Monday.

Related: Accused in Quebec City mosque shootings returns to court on murder charges

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices
Next story
LNG tax benefits not specific to any project, Horgan says

Just Posted

Telkwa Coal founder is moving to town

Telkwa Coal founder insists it will be a small scale mine.

Walking from Argentina to Alaska

Holly ‘Cargo’ Harrison passed through the Bulkley Valley on his journey from Argentina to Alaska.

Ski tourism industry celebrates a successful season

Northern BC Tourism CEO said plenty of national and international media coverage on Bulkley Valley.

New Hazelton bridge rescue

RCMP said officers did not hesitate to climb under a bridge to save woman in distress.

Bigger and safer bridge to be built across the Nass

New two-lane bridge will be safer and be able to accommodate heavier commercial vehicles.

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

B.C. government to increase access to MRI exams

Health minister Adrian Dix made the announcement at Surrey’s Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre

Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far away

B.C. missing original 2020 target, needs big reduction by 2030

These USB chargers could pose risk of shock, fire

Health Canada warns of safety hazards and has issued a recall of multiple products

B.C. father starts petition after son jabbed by needle he found outside

Jeff Arlitt has started an online petition calling for mandatory use of ‘vanish point needles’

B.C. woman finds cougar inside her house

She chased the cougar around her home for 30 minutes

Canadian whistleblower at centre of privacy scandal to testify in UK

He had alleged Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from Facebook users to help Trump in 2016

Canadians look to win 100-plus medals at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Canada will send 283 athletes to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, looking to mine 100-plus medals Down Under

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

Most Read