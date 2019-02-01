Alexandre Bissonnette, a suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the court house in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL

Quebec man arrested on hate charge after Facebook video praises mosque shooter

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne

A Quebec man has been arrested after allegedly appearing in a video praising Quebec City’s mosque shooter and expressing hatred toward Muslims.

Provincial police arrested Pierre Dion Thursday evening at his home in Terrebonne, a suburb north of Montreal.

The 49-year-old is set to appear in court later today where police say he could be charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group.

READ MORE: Two years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

The video was allegedly posted to Facebook on Jan. 29, the two-year anniversary of the shooting that left six men dead and several injured.

Alexandre Bissonnette is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to six charges of first-degree murder and six charges of attempted murder.

Dion is already facing a charge of incitement to commit criminal acts stemming from another social media video published last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New ‘workhorse’ police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash
Next story
B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Just Posted

Main issue is Indigenous rights and title: Cullen

MP reflects on upcoming election as new session starts; thinks Trudeau is vulnerable in 2019.

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

Mobile fire trailer proposed

RDBN director Mark Fisher asking if rural residents willing to chip in for wildfire protection.

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Most Read