(Mackenzie Pulp Mill)

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

Environment and Climate Change Canada says Mackenzie Pulp Mill Corp. has been fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into British Columbia’s Williston Lake.

The government body says the company pleaded guilty Friday to depositing a deleterious substance into water frequented by fish, in violation of the pollution-prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act.

The offence relates to incidents in July 2014 and September 2016, when effluent coming from the mill was found to be harmful to fish.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says an investigation by enforcement officers found the mill’s treatment system had not properly treated the effluent before discharging it.

It says the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

