Public hearing approaches for controversial Hazelton area zoning amendments

Residents of Two-Mile and South Hazelton will have a final opportunity to have their say about proposed zoning amendments for their communities at a second public hearing on Jan. 27, at 6:00 p.m.. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

Residents of Two-Mile and South Hazelton will have a final opportunity to have their say about proposed zoning amendments for their communities at a second public hearing on Jan. 27, at 6:00 p.m.

The amendments were given first and second reading by the the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s (RDKS) board on Sept. 25, 2020 and were the subject of a public hearing held on Oct. 20 at the Erwin Stege Community Centre in New Hazelton.

A strong public response at the initial public hearing prompted the regional district to delay the third reading and adoption of the changes, and schedule two “virtual engagement sessions,” on Dec. 16 via phone conference.

The virtual engagement sessions were not well attended, but as of Jan. 11, 2021, a change.org petition opposing the amendments has generated 43 signatures.

he Jan. 27 hearing will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Teams. Go to rdks.bc.ca for more information.