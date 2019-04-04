Smithers council has announced it wants public input to make Smithers more accessible for human-powered transportation. (Chris Gareau photo)

Public engagement on active transportation begins April 15

Residents will be invited to respond to a survey, submit photos and attend an Ideas Fair

The Town of Smithers will begin engagement on its first active transportation plan on April 15, with a public survey and citizen photo mapping.

According to a March 26 release, the survey will accept responses from April 15 to May 24 at www.smithers.ca.

For the citizen photo mapping exercise, residents will be encouraged to capture photos of barriers and opportunities for human-powered transportation in the community.

Between April 15 and June 7, each citizen can share up to five photos of sidewalks, trails, bike routes and crosswalks that they like as well as up to five photos of problem areas.

Photos can be posted on Instagram with the hashtag #SmithersATP, posted to the Recreation Smithers Facebook page or sent by email to active@smithers.ca.

The public will also be invited to learn more about the project and provide feedback at an Ideas Fair on May 1 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., at Second Avenue and Main Street.

READ MORE: Province asks for public input to make communities more walkable, bike friendly

“Smithers is known as being an active community and being able to get around by bike or on foot is an important aspect of many residents’ quality of life,” Mayor Taylor Bachrach said in the release.

“Council and I hope the upcoming planning process will help guide future infrastructure upgrades so that Smithers families can lead even healthier, more active lives.”

Following the public engagement period, the draft plan will be presented at an open house in early September.

By decreasing dependency on fossil fuel vehicles, the plan will aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

READ MORE: B.C. reveals plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2040

The project is funded through the B.C. Rural Dividend Program.

READ MORE: Smithers gets active transportation money


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
