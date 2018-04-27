Measurements of the Bulkley River show it quickly rising with quickly rising temperatures. (Environment Canada graph)

Public advised to prepare for flood risk

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako advises people to watch for updates and be prepared.

Quickly rising temperatures combined with high snowpack levels this winter and spring means quickly rising water in the region.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is advising residents to prepare for an increased risk of flooding.

If you live in an area that may be subject to flooding, the RDBN asks you consider the following:

  •  Prepare an emergency kit for each family member with enough supplies for up to one week;
  •  Move property that can be damaged by flood waters to higher ground;
  •  Pay attention to local media for flood or emergency information;
  •  Be aware of the potential of erosion and unstable banks;
  •  Exercise caution while recreating around fast flowing rivers and tributaries;
  •  Make a plan for pets and livestock.

For further flood proofing information go to gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-the-risks/floods. Please check the BC River Forecast Centre website (http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca) for up to date information regarding river advisories in your area.

If flooding occurs, situation updates will be posted on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website rdbn.bc.ca or its Facebook page BulkleyNechakoEmergencyInfo.

If you have a flooding emergency contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339, Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. After hour emergency calls should be directed to 1-800-663-3456.

