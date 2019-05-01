A baby goat went missing Saturday at Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms, possibly during a goat snuggle session, and has not been seen or heard from since. (YELLOW POINT FARMS photo)

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

The owners of Yellow Point Farms are still holding out hope a missing baby goat will be returned after psychics report the little animal is alive.

The kid went missing Saturday, possibly during a goat snuggle session at the Ladysmith farm, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Justin Dault, Yellow Point Farms owner, said the missing goat has no name because it was only 12 days old when it went missing. He said as of Wednesday afternoon the goat would have been 16 days old and weighs approximately five pounds.

Offers to help find the little kid have come from a wide variety of sources, including psychics and private investigations agencies.

“We had three psychics phone us – well, a couple psychics in there and a couple other companies that do investigations and stuff like that … three people said that the goat was alive,” Dault said.

Neighbours in the Yellow Point community have also been offering money to put up a cash reward, which he capped at $1,200 to try and slow the pace of phone calls with offers of help the farm was receiving.

RELATED: Owners say baby goat stolen from Yellow Point Farms near Nanaimo

RELATED: Reward being offered in hopes of finding Yellow Point baby goat

“I just said, ‘Hey, let’s find the goat first and go from there,” he said. “It could have went significantly up real fast just like, you know, the Notre Dame kind of thing.”

At the moment the Daults are looking for any pictures people might have of the little goat on the afternoon it disappeared, allegedly during the farm’s goat snuggles session Saturday.

“We have a picture of the goat in someone’s hands at 1:34 p.m. in the afternoon and then after 2 o’clock, when we’re looking through anybody’s pictures we can’t see that goat anymore,” Dault said.

He said photos received, so far, have been handed over to police.

Dault said he and his wife are overwhelmed by the interest in the missing goat from the people in the community and beyond.

“It’s all the way out to the far east of Canada and people in Oregon and California and all over the States know about it,” he said. “It went viral. Over 1.5 million engagements on our page there, so. Yeah. Pretty crazy.”


