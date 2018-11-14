Earlier this fall, BC Housing deemed land offered by the District of Saanich unsuitable for supportive housing. (Black Press file photo)

Provincial housing boss brought home more than $350,000 in 2017-18

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options

The five executives in charge of BC Housing earned almost $1.35 million in compensation in the fiscal year 2017-18.

Shayne Ramsay, chief executive officer, led all executives with $357,620 in total compensation. Michael George Flanigan, vice-president and of development and asset strategies, followed him with $263,150.

BC Housing develops, manages and administers a wide range of subsidized housing options across the province under the auspice of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

RELATED: B.C. Housing offers help for Saanich supportive housing

RELATED: Saanich offers land for housing for the homeless

It works across 200 communities in British Columbia with more than 800 housing providers and provides some level of assistance to 104,025 households.

This figure includes 14,005 housing units that fall into the categories of emergency shelter and housing for homeless; 18,251 units that fall into the categories of transitional, supportive, and assisted living units, and 71,769 households that either live in independent social housing or receive rental assistance.

RELATED: Province says Saanich-owned land unsuitable for supportive housing

RELATED: Just 20 per cent of supportive housing promised by province in us

While BC Housing has had a long history in the Greater Victoria suburb of Saanich, it entered the public focus in 2018 with the emergence of a large homeless camp in Regina Park.

Its presence prompted the District of Saanich to enter negotiations with BC Housing, with Saanich offering land in exchange for supportive housing.

Those efforts, however, remain ongoing after BC Housing deemed the land offered by the municipality to be unsuitable.

