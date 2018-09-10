Provincial Finance Committee will come to Smithers for opinions on its 2019 budget

Smithers is one of 14 communities the committee will visit this fall.

The provincial legislature’s all-party Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services will be coming to Smithers on Sept. 18 as a part of its 2019 budget consultation process.

“This consultation is a great opportunity for British Columbians to share their priorities for budget 2019,” said committee chair Bob D’Eith in a press release. “In renewing our consultation outreach, we are encouraging more British Columbians to participate, including Indigenous organizations, community-based groups and first-time participants.

The meeting will take place at Coast Mountain College from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exact room number will be determined at a later date, the committee said.

The consultation process will begin on Sept. 17 and end on Oct. 15, 2018.

British Columbians can provide their ideas for the next provincial budget by speaking with the committee in person or by telephone at a public hearing, by providing a written, audio or video submission, or by filling out an online survey the committee said in a press release.

The committee must release its report on the meetings by Nov. 15.

Registration for public hearings will open on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. via the committee’s website: https://www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/finance

Individuals unable to attend the meeting can request to participate via teleconference opportunities by calling 1 877 428-8337 toll-free in B.C. from 9 a.m. onward on Sept. 7.

Open-mike opportunities will also be available at public hearings.