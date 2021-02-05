Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)

Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

The B.C. government is condemning SkipTheDishes after the food courier company added a temporary $0.99 “B.C. Fee” to orders within the province.

“I’m extremely disappointed in this decision by SkipTheDishes,” jobs minister Ravi Kahlon spoke to the public on Thursday. “It was our objective to ensure that restaurants weren’t getting exploited during the pandemic. That’s why we put the order in place.”

Kahlon said, on behalf of the Solicitor General’s office, that it will seek legal advice on further action addressing the new surcharge, which has been labeled “ridiculous” by John Horgan.

“When people are trying to stay home and stay safe while eating local, charging another fee on top of delivery is ridiculous,” the Premier said in a statement posted to Twitter.

New COVID-19 legislation now prevents apps like SkipTheDishes from charging restaurants more than 15 per cent of a meal’s cost for delivery.

SkipTheDishes told Black Press Media Thursday it’s helped restaurants with $43 million in commission rebates and “order-driving initiatives” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, restaurant owners in B.C. protested SkipTheDish delivery fees of up to 30 per cent.

BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association is among those openly questioning the third-party company, calling the new fee “tone-deaf.”

President Ian Tostenson said restaurant owners are being “held hostage” by food courier companies, which stand to profit off of their need to pivot their business strategy amid the pandemic.

RELATED: SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Most Read