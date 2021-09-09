Province, Tahltan increase hunting enforcement efforts

There will be more Tahltan guardians and B.C. conservation officers patrolling the land this season

Tahltan Guardians Clements Brace and Jarett Quock post COVID-19 Restrictions at the southern border of Tahltan Territory last year. This year the guardians will be working in step with B.C. to ensure access to both licenced hunters and Tahltan members, a press release stated, as part of a cooperative effort toward better wildlife management. (Tahltan Central Government photo)

The Tahltan Nation and provincial government are stepping up enforcement of hunting regulations this year on Tahltan land.

After a contentious hunting season last year, safety within the territory is of high concern to the Tahltan going into the 2021 hunting season.

To deal with those concerns, there will be an increased presence of Tahltan guardians and B.C. conservation officers within the territory this year, a press release stated.

Both governments hope a unified approach, which is respectful of Tahltan traditional and cultural practices on the land will support a better experience for all hunters in the region, including visitors and Tahltan members, the release continued.

The increased patrolling is part of an initiative between the Province and the Tahltan Central Government (TCG) to work together toward cooperative wildlife stewardship and continue their shared commitments to further reconciliation.

“From birth, Tahltans are taught of their responsibility to steward our land,” said Chad Day, president of the TCG. “The Tahltan Central Government will continue working with the province to improve wildlife management in Tahltan Territory grounded in the principles of respect and recognition of Tahltan rights and title. The Tahltan Nation is committed to building a world-class wildlife management regime to help ensure there are plentiful wildlife populations that are properly managed using Tahltan knowledge and modern-day science. I am proud of our accomplishments and excited for what the future holds as we work to evolve and strengthen our relationship with the Province of British Columbia.”

These joint efforts are to respect and support the Tahltan Nation’s ongoing work to improve wildlife populations, food security and community safety while ensuring hunting access for licensed hunters visiting Tahltan Territory this upcoming hunting season, the release concluded.

“Wildlife and wildlife management is critically important to the Tahltan way of life,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The BC and Tahltan governments are committed to working together on wildlife management for the benefit of the Tahltan and all British Columbians. This is part of the reconciliation path that we all walk together in support of prosperity for future generations.”