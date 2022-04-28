Ed Garity, vet technician, and Dr. Sam Smith, veterinarian attend to a patient (File)

Ed Garity, vet technician, and Dr. Sam Smith, veterinarian attend to a patient (File)

Province doubles vet school seats

RDBN has been requesting funding for more seats since last fall

On April 4 the provincial government announced a nearly $10.7 million investment to double the number of subsidized seats for BC students at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine (WCVM) from 20 to 40 for the 2022-23 academic year.

This announcement reflects requests supported by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board of directors as an important step towards addressing the significant lack of veterinarians in B.C.

The WCVM is the only veterinary school in Canada that accepts B.C. students, and the RDBN requested that number be doubled, citing the fact that there is a significant need for vets across B.C. and especially in rural areas.

The RDBN first opened up a dialogue with the province about the issue back in October 2021.

According to a report by the Society of B.C.

Veterinarians, the need in the province for vets is outstripping the demand by a gap of approximately 100 vets per year.

READ MORE: RDBN keeps pressuring for more seats at veterinary school

As a result of the government’s decision, the RDBN rural and agriculture committee sent a letter of appreciation to Anne Kang, Minister for Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact as doubled classes complete their studies in four years time and hopefully return to B.C. to practice.

We look forward to collaborating on additional solutions to address the shortages in this vital industry.

Ensuring that all 40

B.C. seats at WCVM are permanently subsidized for all four years of doctor of veterinary medicine training is a crucial consideration for increasing the number of practicing veterinarians in B.C.,” the letter stated.

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird managment
Next story
Alberta proposes bill to update electricity system, end controversial power pool

Just Posted

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein (Smithers), Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors

And aircraft fights a blaze in a B.C. community in August, 2020. Six wildfire-risk mitigating projects in the northwest will benefit from a provincial funding stream.( File photo)
Northwest B.C. communities get funding to support wildfire risk-mitigation

The RDBN has been trying to get more available seats for B.C. veterinary students since October 2021. (File photo/Houston Today)
Province doubles vet school seats

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations