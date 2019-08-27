A flowering cannabis plant. (File photo)

Province approves proposed Smithers dispensary in principle

Co-owner Alfred Schaefer said the company is hoping to be open by September 23.

The Province has approved in principle a proposed Smithers dispensary.

“We need to pass an inspection from the province before we can open,” said Alfred Schaefer, co-owner of Rural Leaf, a dispensary that is proposed for 1126 Main Street in Smithers.

Schaefer told The Interior News the company is hoping to be open by the Fall Equinox — September 23.

READ MORE: Smithers pot shop delayed

The Town has already thrown its support behind the proposed business, voting unanimously at their May 28 meeting to recommend to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) that Rural Leaf’s request be approved.

At that meeting, Schaefer noted one of the benefits of Rural Leaf was it was being operated by three long-time locals as opposed to a larger company expanding to smaller communities.

“My business partners … and myself are all long-term residents of this community, we all own houses here, pay taxes here and are community-minded folks,” said Schaefer.

“We’re all people that love this community and are actively striving to make it a better place in our own small ways.”

The dispensary has proposed hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., which Coun. Wray noted were consistent with businesses which sell alcohol downtown at their May 28 meeting.

READ MORE: Town of Smithers supports pot shop

“When I saw the RCMP comments that’s the same hours that are afforded to the Liquor Warehouse, for example, I can’t really have a problem with it.”

Similarly, 81 per cent of respondents to an Interior News poll said they thought the Town should support the dispensary in their application.

Cannabis was legalized by the Liberal government on Oct. 18, 2018.

Previous story
B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them
Next story
Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

Just Posted

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

CityWest mistakenly overcharging customers on PST since 2013

Prince Rupert’s telecommunications company sent out notices to residents informing them of the error

Council approves $317,000 in property tax exemptions

Although council stayed the course this year, mayor says there is an appetite for public discussion

Bear orphanage dealing with high number of cubs

Northern Lights Wildlife Society needs fruit and vegetables for orphans

Northwest Wave Riders return from Victoria Dragon Boat Festival

This was the first time in 25 years that northern B.C. teams competed

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Claims of ministry neglect allegedly led B.C. pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Most Read