Province announces historic decision to restore ancestral name in Haida Gwaii

Daajing Giids will be reinstated to replace the name Queen Charlotte

Gaagwiis (Jason Alsop), president of the Haida Nation, shared a verse during to commemorate the restoration of the name Daajing Giids for the Haida Gwaii community formally known as Queen Charlotte. (Photo: supplied)

Daajing Giids, the ancient Haida name, is officially being restored as the village title for what was formally Queen Charlotte effective immediately, the province announced on July 13.

“To be clear for everyone’s knowledge and understanding, the restoration of this ancestral name, Daajing Giids, is the first in B.C.’s history that we are aware of,” Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs said.

The province’s approval was the last step in the process, formalizing the community that stretches along Graham Island’s southern coast as the Village of Daajing Giids (pronounced “daw-jean geeds”).

“I recognize that the name of local government is important to everybody, and we will spend our time in the next weeks and months when I visit, and the conversations that we’ll have, to learn from the leadership on Haida Gwaii because there are many other communities knocking on the door asking the questions about their name and the histories and how those names were given and in some cases imposed upon communities,” Cullen said.

The Village Council of Daajing Giids, unanimously voted in favour of the change during a regular council meeting on May 16. They then had to pass a request to the Minister of Municipal Affairs, which he brought to the provincial cabinet for approval.

Premier John Horgan and the cabinet of B.C. “wholeheartedly” endorsed the recommendation for a name change, Cullen said.

This past March the province released the Declaration Act Action Plan, a report outlining 89 actions for government ministries to take to implement the recommendation in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“Part of this work from my ministry’s behalf is supporting the review of local government names,” Cullen said.

In the case of Daajing Giids, the name restoration process started on April 28, 2019 when the Skidegate Haida Immersion Program (S.H.I.P.) sent village council a letter and petition request they take back their name and reinstate the Haida name.

The Haida have been working towards restoring place names for a long time, but their contact with the village in 2019 sparked the first conversations for place name restoration at the municipal level.

“It was really important that we sought wise council before we made this historic decision. I am so proud of our community and all the residents who have made this happen. The Skidegate Haida Immersion Program elders asked us to make it right and we strive to do our best,” Kris Olsen, mayor of Daajing Giids said.

During the joyful annoucement of the name change on July 13, Gaagwiis (Jason Alsop), president of the Haida Nation shared a verse:

“Daajing Giids! Out of respect for the Chiefs and the High Ladies.

Such a civic duty. Under the watchful eyes of sleeping beauty.

Arise from a deep slumber. Reconnection with an old lover.

Stoke the flames of the ancient place names.

So many great dames, to bring the fame.

Heal from the shame. A fresh start for all the new babies.

Creek ladies rejoice, when the salmon come home.

We’ve all come so far from the foam …”

Cullen couldn’t comment on how many other communities might follow suit by reinstating Indigenous place names but said he wouldn’t be surprised if more requests start coming in.

“…there are some incredibly problematic names that are throughout the province,” he added.

“We’ll continue as a province to work with the Haida and the settler community and all others to advance reconcilliation. In a place that has always been, from my perspective, the lead, not just for British Columbia, not just for Canada, but the entire world and peoples’ coming together.” Cullen said

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter