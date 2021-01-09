Protesters once again gather in downtown Smithers opposing COVID-19 restrictions

This is the second rally in Smithers in the past two months

On Saturday Jan. 9, for the second time in two months, people have gathered at the Rail Car in Smithers to protest against government-imposed health measures and restrictions, the media and their “loss of freedoms.”

The rally again began with speeches.

The rally was much smaller than the first, with only 40 to 50 people in attendence.

As the first group had done, after the speeches were over, this group lined up on the highway, some with placards carrying messages in opposition to masks and mandatory vaccines and slogans defending freedoms and liberty.

They then went on to walk up and down Main Street before dispersing.

There is an ongoing police investigation into the first demonstration, which violated a ban on public gatherings imposed by the provincial health officer on Nov. 19. Organizers of such gatherings can be subject to a $2,300 fine.



