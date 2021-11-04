Proof of vaccination required for school sporting events

Proof of vaccination is now required for spectators and volunteers at SD54 sporting events. (Contributed photo)

An additional Northern Health Order was issued on October 21st, 2021 for all regions of Northern Health, east of Terrace which has an immediate impact on school sports. The order is specific to ‘gatherings and events’ and contains details related to youth sporting events, both on and off school property, which are summarized below:

“For youth sports events outside of school (off school property) that are open to the public, proof of vaccination is required for all volunteers and spectators 12 years of age and older. Child and youth players under the age of 22 are not required to show proof of vaccination. Spectator capacity is limited to 50 per cent of the capacity of the facility where the event is happening.”

“For youth sports events inside schools (on school property), proof of vaccination is required for volunteers”, including community coaches, “and spectators over the age of 22, and spectator capacity is limited to 50 per cent of the capacity of the facility where the event is happening.”

After receiving further clarification on this order from Northern Health, and for consistency and safety across all our school activities, SD54 will immediately implement the following restrictions:

1. All volunteers working in SD54 schools and with school activities must provide proof of vaccination. (This includes volunteer coaches, field trip chaperones, parent drivers, etc.)

2. For youth sports events inside SD54 schools, proof of vaccination is required for non-student spectators. (Student spectators will be seated separate from community members – proof of vaccination includes a BC Vaccine Card along with photo ID.)

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with these new measures. We are seeing positive steps forward as students are once again able to participate in activities – these new measures will ensure an opportunity for parents and community members to support students while increasing the safety of students, staff and the community.

Mike McDiarmid

Superintendent of Schools