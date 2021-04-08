Progress being made on infrastructure spending for Northwest: Bachrach

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says per capita funding is triple the provincial average

Taylor Bachrach Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach.

Taylor Bachrach Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says progress is being made in obtaining fair and equitable access to federal infrastructure spending for Northwest B.C.

In a press release, Bachrach noted federal infrastructure spending in the Northwest is approximately three times the provincial average on a per capita basis.

“Overall, spending under the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan (ICIP) totalled $3,087 per person in the Northwest, almost triple the provincial average of $1,127, the release stated. Among BC’s 29 regional districts, North Coast, Stikine, Central Coast and Kitimat-Stikine Regional Districts all fall within the top ten in terms of federal infrastructure spending per person.”

Not everyone is buying the legitimacy of the per capita analysis, however.

Darcy Repen, who co-founded the Rural BC Party because he felt rural residents are not being effectively represented by the three major political parties, says it is misleading.

“He’s saying the NW is getting a great deal on infrastructure funding compared to other places, but it’s a super sketchy breakdown,” Repen said.

As an example, he noted $197 million identified in Bachrach’s release for the North Coast.

“Over $153 million of this funding is for three Prince Rupert area port projects,” he said. “Ironically, Prince Rupert’s ability to collect property taxes from the port is restricted by tax caps costing the City hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

“It’s bizarre. Why would an NDP MP want to lead his constituents to believe that the Liberals have been funding their infrastructure disproportionately well, when it’s not true?”

“That’s the same issue with all of the projects rurally. The $600 million spent on Hwy 1 in the Columbia region isn’t to benefit Golden residents, it’s to benefit interprovincial commercial trucking.”

Bachrach, however, stands by the analysis.

“I’m familiar with the critique,” he said. “I think there’s an aspect of that that’s absolutely legitimate to look at. The reality, though, is that these bigger projects have been supported by communities. If you look at the port project specifically, that’s something that my predecessor (Nathan Cullen) advocated very strongly for and it’s a project that supports a significant proportion of the population of Prince Rupert and is providing a lot of benefits.”

He also insists the release was not intended to be tacit approval of the Liberals’ performance.

“I have a lot of criticisms of the current government’s approach to infrastructure,” he said “(The press release) was more meant to celebrate the projects that community leaders in the Northwest have succeeded at getting underway. I think we can do both, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. We can celebrate the success when we have it and we can hold the government’s feet to the fire and demand more in the future and that’s what I’m going to do.”

In that regard, Bachrach cites federal auditor-general Karen Hogan’s report on the ICIP released March 25. The audit suggests the $188 billion fund is not being spent as quickly as promised and that the plan might not meet its objectives following its full 12-year life.

She also criticizes the transparency of the program noting “incomplete and inconsistent” reporting by ministries resulting in Infrastructure Canada being “unable to provide meaningful public reporting on the plan’s overall progress toward its expected results.”

Where Bachrach and Repen do agree, is on the point that infrastructure funding that directly benefits residents of northern communities is inadequate.

“There is still a huge need for reliable, consistent funding for core municipal infrastructure,” Bachrach said. “That’s something we continue to work on, it’s why the NDP has supported the doubling of the gas tax and those are unrestricted funds for local government infrastructure and it’s why I personally support the Resource Benefits Alliance, which is advocating for a greater share of revenues to make their way back to communities in the Northwest.”


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bee supply threatened this year by wasps, COVID
Next story
B.C. teacher banned from teaching younger students after showing age-inappropriate movies

Just Posted

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land near Mount Edziza Provincial Park

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

The Smithers Local Health Area reported just six new cases of COVID-19 for the week of March 21 - 27. (BC CDC graphic)
Weekly COVID cases decline in Smithers and Northwest

Smithers community members born in 1951 or before (70 years old) now eligible for vaccination

Houston Fellowship Baptist Church file photo
Churches targeted by thieves for electronics, cash

RCMP explores possible connection between break-ins at Houston and Burns Lake churches

School District #54 office
School trustees to receive modest salary bump

First increase in two years

Mabel Todd, 83, of the Nak’azdli First Nation, leads a group of family members and advocates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as they walk along the so-called Highway of Tears in Moricetown, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

A ‘critical milestone in helping prevent future tragedies’ after at least 10 Indigenous women murdered, missing along the route

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., speaks to B.C. Council of Forest Industries convention from Washington D.C., April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Hot U.S. lumber market good for trade talks: Canadian ambassador

Biden’s COVID-19 recovery hurt by soaring house prices

Most Read