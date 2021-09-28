Program to connect vulnerable people with supports gets funding for Hazelton area

The province is bolstering its supports for vulnerable people in the northwest region with a $45,000 grant to create a situation table in the Hazelton area.

Situation tables are teams of frontline workers from social service, health, and public safety agencies that work to seek out people who are at risk of victimization or criminally offending and connect them to the services they need before a negative event.

“There are many individuals and families in the Upper Skeena that are struggling with untold issues and rely on various community organizations for support,” said Gail Lowry, District of New Hazelton mayor.

“A situation table will help bring these organizations together and foster a community approach that will improve the safety and well-being of our vulnerable community members and their families.”

Since 2017, the Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General’s Office of Crime Reduction and Gang outreach have spent over $1-million to set up or enhance situation tables in B.C., with Terrace, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Smithers all receiving funds.