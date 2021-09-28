The province is investing $45,000 to establish a situation table in the Upper Skeena area. (Black Press Media file photo)

The province is investing $45,000 to establish a situation table in the Upper Skeena area. (Black Press Media file photo)

Program to connect vulnerable people with supports gets funding for Hazelton area

Upper Skeena joins other northwest communities in setting up situation table

The province is bolstering its supports for vulnerable people in the northwest region with a $45,000 grant to create a situation table in the Hazelton area.

Situation tables are teams of frontline workers from social service, health, and public safety agencies that work to seek out people who are at risk of victimization or criminally offending and connect them to the services they need before a negative event.

“There are many individuals and families in the Upper Skeena that are struggling with untold issues and rely on various community organizations for support,” said Gail Lowry, District of New Hazelton mayor.

“A situation table will help bring these organizations together and foster a community approach that will improve the safety and well-being of our vulnerable community members and their families.”

Since 2017, the Ministry of Public Safety and the Solicitor General’s Office of Crime Reduction and Gang outreach have spent over $1-million to set up or enhance situation tables in B.C., with Terrace, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Smithers all receiving funds.

READ MORE: Kitimat Situation Table gets $45,000 provincial funding to go ahead

Previous story
Voter turnout in federal election about average despite pandemic challenges

Just Posted

The province is investing $45,000 to establish a situation table in the Upper Skeena area. (Black Press Media file photo)
Program to connect vulnerable people with supports gets funding for Hazelton area

Smithers ambulance waiting to transport patients to other area hospitals, as BVDH is full. (Contributed photo)
Husband of a seriously injured woman angry about transfer to Kitimat

Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) speaks at a rally opposing the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (Interior News file photo)
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief to plead guilty to criminal charges

The Cops for Cancer - Tour De North finished in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 with participants jubilant at the success of cycling more than 870 km and battling wicked weather to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Cops for Cancer – Tour de North rides to success in Prince Rupert