Pro-life author speaks in Smithers

Pro-life advocate and author of An Inconvenient Life Lia Milousis was in northwest B.C. last week to speak at the Smithers Pro-Life annual general meeting.

Organizer Betty Bandstra said Milousis’s passion for the topic began at an early age of 12 when a speech she gave at school went viral. She later went on to publish a book about her experiences. Milhousis hails from Ontario and is currently a social justice lawyer.

“Milousis is a fantastic speaker in the area of pro-life apologetic,” said Bandstra about the decision to invite her to northwest B.C.

“I was really impressed with a very well-rounded speech and lots of information she gives,” said Bandstra, adding, Milousis wants to present both reasons as to why women choose abortion and reasons why those are not necessarily the greatest choices to make.

During her visit Milousis interacted with students from Terrace, Houston Christian School and the Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School in Smithers.

Ahead of speaking at the Canadian Reformed Church in Smithers on the April 21 evening, Milousis spoke with The Interior News and said during these presentations she is speaking to students who are just forming their perspective on the issue of abortion and they’re still exploring the idea. Even though she was speaking primarily in Catholic and Christian schools she said she does not presume that everyone shares her perspective.

“there are a lot of different thoughts on this issue. So for those presentations, the crux of my message is, let’s hear both sides. Let’s hear the concerns of those who are supportive of abortion and are really focused on the woman and let’s hear some of the pro-life responses.”

Milousis’ presentation in schools focused on reasoning and looking at the fetus as an “unborn human.”

“If the unborn is a person, does the unborn child get human rights or not? And I often tell the students you know, if your child is not a human, then this is not a debate because abortion would not be a big deal, but if it is a human being then no justification for abortion is adequate.”

While speaking to people who are already pro-life, Milousis primarily shares her views on how to respond to the critiques that being pro-life or being anti-abortion is also anti-women or anti-choice.

“As a young woman who’s going into law and I really think of myself very much as a traditional feminist, and I don’t think of myself as fighting for the child only,” she says, adding,”I think of myself as fighting for equal human rights and the inherent dignity of every life including the woman and including the child.”

Milousis says pro-life individuals struggle to have the right language to respond to some of the concerns from feminist-oriented individuals who are really very critical of some of the historic positions that society has taken on the issue.

“I try to kind of offer the listeners a glimpse at being pro-life as a more comprehensive worldview, that it’s not just about being against abortion, but that when we say we’re pro-life we’re raising a number of critiques about society.

Milousis says the choices that are available right now to women are not actually comprehensive. “It is possible to get a taxpayer-funded abortion, but it is often not possible to get to raise the child as a single parent financially without there being a lot of poverty,” she said.

Pointing out the systemic failure that limits choices for women who face “crisis pregnancies” Milousis says maybe it is time to create a world in Canada, where there are multiple solutions to unwanted pregnancies, and pregnancies conceived through violent sexual assault situations.

“We need to have a solution for women that isn’t predicated on the dehumanization of their unborn child,” she said.

“I often tell people, abortion doesn’t solve poverty, abortion does not solve abusive relationships, abortion doesn’t solve terminal illness. Having the child also doesn’t solve those things. So I’m not suggesting that babies make everything better. But what I am saying is that we need to, so far as there are crisis situations that women are facing, we need to resolve those without ending the life of the unborn child.”