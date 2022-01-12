Image MCG

Princeton woman, 70, pursues purse snatcher through grocery store

Chilliwack man detained by civilians until police arrive

Charges of theft are being recommended by RCMP after a man allegedly, unsuccessfully, tried to steal an elderly Princeton woman’s purse just two days before Christmas.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes police were called at 5 p.m. Dec. 23, by someone reporting a fight taking place at Save On Foods on Bridge Street.

It is believed two men were working together, when one distracted a 70-year-old shopper, and another grabbed her purse, which was in her grocery cart.

“She saw what he was doing and ran after him, and she yelled,” said Hughes.

When police arrived the suspect “was being detained by civilians” in the store’s entry way .

Hughes said a 40-year-old man from Chilliwack was arrested and jailed, but later released.

Related: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Princeton RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evidence suggests B.C.’s Omicron wave may soon fade
Next story
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

Just Posted

CityWest crew installing high speed fibre internet in Smithers in 2015. (Chris Gareau photo)
Update: CityWest’s phone outage issue resolved

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice said it is great to see First Nations communities leading the way to a green energy future. (Photo Robert F. Bukaty/ The Canadian Press)
Haida Gwaii communities receive $800,00 for green projects

Highway 16 is temporarily closed due to a car accident. (File photo/Houston Today)
Hwy 16 closed east of Houston due to crash

Paramedic Specialists Brian Twaites and David Hilder of B.C. Ambulance debrief after responding to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Over the past several years the drug overdoses not only across British Columbia but throughout Canada have but grown. On June, 23, 2021 for instance B.C. Ambulance paramedics responded to 140 overdose calls across the province with 42 of those being just in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Smithers paramedics responded to 42 overdose calls in 2021