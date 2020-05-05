The flagpole which hoisted the Maple Leaf at the Princeton RCMP detachment was destroyed May 1 by a vehicle. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

A 48-year-old Princeton man is facing charges following an incident in the early hours of May 1 that destroyed the flag pole at the RCMP detachment on Highway 3.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes, a constable inside the building was alerted to a problem at 12:55 a.m., when he heard the sounds of a truck doing “donuts and burnouts” in the parking lot.

“The member went outside and the vehicle went out of control and collided with the RCMP Canada flag.”

Allegedly the driver was screaming that he was being followed, Hughes noted.

“He started yelling, ‘They are coming after me.’”

Hughes said the man was taken into custody, but refused to cooperate with police and was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital.

Charges of mischief and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle are pending.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PrincetonRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19
Next story
Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Just Posted

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Select groups of students return to class

Emphasis on children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

‘Our United Coast’: Haida Nation hosts virtual COVID-19 travel restriction town hall

Indigenous, municipal leaders discussed travel restrictions on Haida Gwaii, north and central coasts

Good Samaritans help three people survive tragic ATV accident at Chilliwack-area lake

Two young children died, but if not for Joy Pringle and Hannah Reinholt, it could have been worse.

Most Read