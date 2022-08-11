Prince Rupert RCMP urgently requests assistance in locating 16-year-old girl

Lexus Hill is known to frequent various locations on the North Coast

Prince Rupert RCMP issued an urgent callout on August 10, for help in locating 16-year-old Lexus Hill. (Photo: supplied)

The Prince Rupert RCMP has issued an urgent call out for public assistance in locating 16-year-old Lexus Hill.

“Lexus was last seen by a family member on Sunday, August 7, around 11:00 p.m.,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the RCMP, stated.

“Her family is very concerned for Lexus as she lives a high-risk lifestyle and does not check in with them very often,” he said.

Lexus is known to frequent Prince Rupert, Terrace, Port Edward and Kitkatla.

Lexus is described as an Indigenous female; 5’2 (157 cm); 99 lbs (45 kg); black hair; and brown eyes

If you have any information that could help locate Lexus Hill, please call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or call Crime Stopper 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). In case of an emergency, always dial 9-1-1 first.

File # 2022-5619