Prince Rupert Port Authority Greenwave Program reduced GHG emissions more than 4,785 tonnes in 2022

The Port of Prince Rupert is just one of two in Canada to provide shore power to container vessels at berth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the local environment.

More than 4,785 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were avoided from the North Coast air environment due to the Prince Rupert Port Authority’s (PRPA) Greenwave program in 2022, the organization stated on Feb. 23.

Reaching its 10th anniversary, the environmental pollution reduction program saw more than 208 vessel calls meet the strict criteria for the program, with 42 of those meeting stricter standards under the RightShip Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) rating.

The Rightship GHG rating method was developed by the world’s leader in maritime environmental assessment to rate vessels on their relative efficiency. As a result, just less than 5,000 tonnes of GHG emissions were avoided in the Prince Rupert airshed. That amount of GHG emissions is equivalent to removing 1,008 passenger vehicles from the road for a year, PRPA stated.

To mark the program’s decade milestone, the PRPA announced five GreenWave awards to shipping container companies COSCO Shipping Lines, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and SM Line, along with liquified gas shipping line Navigator Gas LLC and BC Ferries.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority commends the recipients of the 2022 Green Wave Award for their shared commitment to reducing the impacts of commercial shipping operations and passenger transportation on Canada’s west coast,” said Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of PRPA,

“PRPA also acknowledges the owners of two vessels – PIAVIA and NBA Rubens – for actively employing technology to reduce the underwater noise generated by their respective ships and its impact on the communications of marine mammals on the North Coast,” a media statement reads.

The Greenwave program, initiated in 2013, offers financial enticements to shippers who voluntarily action environmentally sustainable practices.

“Commercial vessels are assessed and allotted savings on their harbour dues based on the magnitude of their air emission and underwater noise performance. PRPA continues to enhance and adapt the Green Wave program standards to meet the evolving best practices recognized across the global maritime industry,” the presser states.

Air emissions have also been reduced with the December 2022 introduction of the ship-to-shore expanded power infrastructure at DP World’s Fairview container terminal. The PRPA introduced new stimulus for cargo vessels that plug in, shut down their main generators and rely on the hydroelectric power while the cargo is handled.

The port authority said the enabling ships to use shore power equipment is expected to reduce carbon emissions in the local airshed by nearly 30,000 tonnes annually – the equivalent to removing 6,500 typical passenger vehicles from the road every year.

“PRPA is proud of its leadership in sustainability programs and the participation rate it garners from the shipping industry calling on the Port of Prince Rupert as we all work together to continuously improve environmental performance in our industry and accelerate the adoption of sustainability practices globally. The Green Wave program is one of the many ways in which we work to achieve this,” Stevenson said.

The Green Wave program and shore power project are “key components of PRPA’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and reflect the efforts” to actively reduce carbon dioxide, airborne particulates, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur dioxide in the airshed surrounding Prince Rupert and ensure local air quality remains high, the organization stated.

“Curtailing marine-based air emissions also contributes to PRPA’s goal to curtail carbon intensity at the Port of Prince Rupert by a further 30 per cent by 2030, with a further goal of achieving carbon-neutrality by 2050.”

