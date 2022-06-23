(Black Press)

(Black Press)

Prince George to shut down only 24-hour vet clinic in northern B.C., citing staff shortages

Prince George closing overnight vet care over staffing shortages

  • Jun. 23, 2022 10:40 a.m.
  • News

Critical staffing shortages are going to leave Prince George and northern B.C. residents without after-hours emergency veterinary services as of July 1.

Prince George Veterinary Hospital confirmed it is closing in an email to Black Press Media.

“This is an unfortunate circumstance which weighs heavily on the members of every veterinary practice and team in our community. A group of veterinary clinics in Prince George has been working together to provide urgent-care services.”

After-hours pet emergency services will be changing next month to weekdays until 10 p.m., weekends and statutory holidays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pet owners with an emergency outside these hours are told to follow the emergency prompts by their regular vet clinic, connect online with Vet Triage, or head to the nearest emergency facilities – the closest ones still a seven hour drive to Kelowna or Edmonton.

“We are doing to best that we can with the resources that we have. If you do have any concerns with the information below or want your voice heard, please contact your local MLA or the college of Veterinarians of BC (CVBC).”

READ MORE: All stick, no carrot: B.C. cracks down on invasive rabbit populations

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsnorthernbcVeterinarians

Previous story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted
Next story
Final search of Mission Creek after woman goes missing during Kelowna floods

Just Posted

“I’ll protect you from the bath water little bro,” said one puppy to the other. Prince Rupert SPCA Lock-in for Love fundraiser will help with medical care rehabilitation cost for animals in the shelter and foster care. (Photo: supplied/K-J Millar)
Come lock-in that love at the Prince Rupert SPCA

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Prince Rupert is the first marine location in Canada to have immigration preclearance implemented for easier ferry access to Alaska from B.C. The Alaska Marine Highway MV Matanuska passengers onboard Auke Bay Ferry Terminal Jan. 30, 2020. (Peter Segall | Juneau Empire)
Prince Rupert is first marine location in Canada for U.S. border preclearance

Smithers United’s Levi Apperloo (foreground, red stripes) attacks with Tristan Harris trailing during Northern Cup U13 action against Prince George June 18 in Smithers. Smithers won the game 7-1 en route to qualifying for provincials July 7-10 in Kamloops. (Simon Franklin photo)
Three Smithers soccer teams qualify for provincial B championships