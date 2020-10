A Prince George man who was on a Canada wide warrant was arrested Wednesday.

An arrest warrant for Steven James Fontaine, 37, was issued Sept. 2, after he failed to meet the conditions of his release. He was on parole from federal penitentiary at the time.

Prince George RCMP said they would like to thank members of the public who assisted with this investigation.

