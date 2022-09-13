Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Sept. 19 will be a holiday for federally regulated workers, provinces to decide for the rest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

Speaking at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick today, Trudeau says “declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

He says the government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they’re “aligned.”

Monday will be a holiday for federal employees and those in federally regulated industries, but it will be up to provincial and territorial governments to declare the holiday for remaining workers.

Trudeau also says he and the opposition leaders’ offices are working on a final list for the delegation that will attend the funeral in person.

Commemoration ceremonies will also be held in Canada, including a parade, a flypast and a church service in Ottawa that will be televised nationally.

RELATED: ‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

VIDEO: Canadians join mourners from around the world in remembering the Queen in London

Federal PoliticsHolidaysRoyal family

Previous story
‘We didn’t have to worry while he was in the care of the RCMP, a place that should’ve kept him safe’: Charmaine Nikal
Next story
Another helicopter added as wildfire in Hope grows to 545 hectares

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Barrett Jack’s immediate family reads a statement to the gathered crowd in front of the Smithers RCMP detachment Sept. 7 during a candlelight vigil for the young man who died in police custody Sept. 4. (Deb Meissner photo)
‘We didn’t have to worry while he was in the care of the RCMP, a place that should’ve kept him safe’: Charmaine Nikal

Murray Hawse with his wife Shirley at his retirement reception during the company’s regional meetings this past summer. (Submitted photo)
Challenger steps forward for Smithers mayor’s chain

Commercial fisherman Joel Collier was shocked by the lack of shore amenities for commercial fishermen when he docked in Prince Rupert July 2022. A fishing vessel is unloading near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Commercial fisherman alarmed by lack of amenities in Prince Rupert harbour