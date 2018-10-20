Lisa Helps at her election party headquarters after the polls closed in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

A stack of pizzas were delivered to Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ campaign celebration on Saturday night, but they didn’t taste like victory, despite her winning re-election.

The pizzas were part of a series of prank deliveries made to Helps’ office throughout the campaign.

“It sounds kind of funny but it’s actually unfortunate,” said Alex McGowen, Helps’ campaign manager. “Of course they’re unpaid, and so local small businesses pretty much needed to shut down for an hour to make them.”

The prank happened about six times throughout the campaign, including at Helps’ campaign launch, at the office opening, and a few times in between.

UPDATE: Lisa Helps re-elected as Mayor of Victoria

“It’s a really cruel prank to play on small businesses, and apparently this is the type of thing some people choose to do,” McGowen said.

The pizzas came from an assortment of shops, including Superior Pizza in James Bay.

ALSO READ: Mayoral Results from across B.C.

Helps and her campaigners turned the deliveries away each time.

Helps acknowleged the pranks had happened, but did not wish to address the issue on the night of her victory party.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Just Posted

Where to store Valley’s history

A proposed temporary museum space solution to protect the Bulkley Valley’s history.

Time to decide your leaders

Where to vote Saturday and voting machine explained.

Million-dollar culture centre donation

Harvey and Corry Tremblay pledge up to $1 million towards Smithers library/gallery project.

Six cattle killed on Hungry Hill

After a brief closure Friday the highway is now open to traffic.

Cod Gone Wild brings its ‘Celtic fusion’ to Glenwood Hall

Okanagan-based band celebrates release of its newest album The Islander

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Prank pizzas delivered to B.C. mayor on election night

The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign

MLA to become Nanaimo’s next mayor, could weaken NDP’s grasp on power

Leonard Krog’s win will trigger a byelection when he gives up his provincial seat

Horvat nets OT winner as Canucks beat Bruins 2-1

Young Vancouver star had spirited scrap earlier in contest

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Most Read