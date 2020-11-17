Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Much of coastal British Columbia is braced for a brief but powerful windstorm while snowfall and winter storm warnings stretch from the inland north coast all the way to the northeast corner of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Boats are battered by waves at the end of the White Rock Pier that was severely damaged during a windstorm, in White Rock, B.C., on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

Powerful winds, high tides raise flooding concerns as storm sweeps across B.C.

The system arrives at the same time as unusually high tides

Much of coastal British Columbia is braced for a brief but powerful windstorm while snowfall and winter storm warnings stretch from the inland north coast all the way to the northeast corner of the province.

Environment Canada says a fast-moving cold front crossing the south coast and a low-pressure system north of Vancouver Island will create winds up to 90 km/h in the south and 110 km/h over northern parts of the Island and central coast.

The system arrives at the same time as unusually high tides, raising the potential for flooding and prompting cities such as Courtenay and Delta to issue storm surge advisories or install portable flood barriers along low-lying areas.

Expected winds caused BC Ferries to cancel many morning sailings between Vancouver Island and the Mainland, but forecasters say winds should ease by afternoon — although they will remain gusty.

In northeastern B.C., the weather office says heavy snow won’t end over the Fort Nelson region until Wednesday as that area and the Peace River region could see accumulations up to 25 centimetres.

Slightly less snow is expected over north-central B.C. but as much as 30 centimetres is forecast for inland sections of the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace, while winds up to 70 km/h will make conditions miserable until the storm ends late in the evening.

The Canadian Press

Environment Canada weather

