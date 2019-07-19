A power pole leaning dangerously toward the Copperside Foods (Petro-Canada), July 19. Thom Barker photo

UPDATE: Downed power pole shuts down Petro-Canada

Business operator says Waste Management was responsible for the incident

BC Hydro now anticipates restoration of power to two Smithers gas stations currently shut down will be completed by approximately midnight tonight.

Dave Mosure, a spokesperson for the public utility told The Interior News a power pole that was partially knocked over this morning at Copperside Foods (Petro-Canada) is a three-phase poll and fixing it requires a larger crew than what is currently available in Smithers.

He said a crew is now en route from Prince George.

Greg Wedlock, the owner of the convenience store and gas station said the pole was pulled down by the Waste Management driver when he dumped the garbage bins behind the building.

He claimed it is the third time this has happened.

“This is silly,” he said.

The Interior News has not yet been able to get a response from Waste Management for a statement.

Smithers Fire and Rescue area cordoned the area off for safety until BC Hydro arrived on the scene.

Wedlock said he was informed there was little danger the pole would come down completely and the business retained power and telephone service and conducted business as usual, except for propane sales, for a couple of hours until Hydro came and shut the power off.

Boston Pizza also temporarily lost power, but is now back up and running.


