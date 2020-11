51 BC Hydro customers are affected by the outage which occurred approximately 11:30 a.m.

A power outage affecting 51 BC Hydro customers east of Smithers is under investigation.

The power went out at approximately 11:30 this morning in an area bound by Old Babine Road on the west, Upland Road on the south and Billeter Road on the north.

BC Hydro reports a crew has been assigned and is en route to find the cause.

Updates to follow.

