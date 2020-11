BC Hydro says 762 customers affected, cause was a traffic accident, crew on scene

Power is out for 762 BC Hydro customers from Lake Kathlyn to near Witset. (Google Maps image)

Power is currently out for 762 customers, including the Smithers Regional Airport on a stretch of Hwy 16 to near Witset.

BC Hydro is reporting the cause of the outage is a traffic accident and that a crew is on-site.

Smithers RCMP are investigating.

Airport manager Rob Blackburn said the airport can operate for 50 hours on its backup generators.

More to come.



