Pot shot fired near hikers at Dennis Lake

Smithers RCMP have confirmed a man who allegedly shot a firearm in the vicinity of hikers on Dennis Lake Sunday is in custody in hospital.

A post on the Smithers Customer Service Review Facebook page at 12:54 p.m. by someone who said said a bullet landed in the water just beside him near the dock warned people to stay away from the lake.

Staff Sgt. Terry Gillespie said the detachment received a complaint at approximately noon Oct. 4. An individual was located in the area shortly thereafter and arrested under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital.

He remained under guard in hospital as of this afternoon (Oct. 7), Gillespie said.

A criminal investigation for unsafely discharging a firearm is still underway. Gillespie said he is inclined to believe there was no intent to harm anyone, but they will conduct a thorough and complete investigation.

