People sit at the Ryerson University campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Post-secondary students are paying the same or more tuition compared to last year, including fees for inaccessible facilities as many take classes online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Post-secondary students paying for inaccessible services as they study online

Canadian Federation of Students says the fees are an added burden on young people

The Canadian Federation of Students is crying foul over fees post-secondary institutions are charging for services and facilities students can’t use.

With classes having moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students aren’t on campuses to visit libraries and athletic centres, if they’re even open.

The federation’s deputy chairperson Nicole Brayiannis says the fees are an added burden on young people who have been left behind throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation is calling on the federal government to provide immediate financial support for post-secondary students.

Universities Canada spokeswoman Brenna Baggs says universities need to be well-resourced to sustain their long-term ability to serve and educate students.

Baggs says the hope is that facilities and services are going to be up and running again in the next semester or the year after.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Most Read