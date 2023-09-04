Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

Evacuation orders and alerts remain for the Bush Creek East wildfire

  • Sep. 4, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Light rain and cooler temperatures could aid fire crews on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is growing at approximately one metre every minute.

Danger trees are a cause for concern for fire crews as winds picked up yesterday (Sept. 3) in areas where trees are highly unstable.

Crews are mopping up in areas, including Banshee and Cougar Roads.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the 43,084 hectare blaze.

READ MORE: North Shuswap family shares story of wildfire home loss

