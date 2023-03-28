Possible parks bylaw changes irks residents

Kirsten Patrick lives in the encampment near Veteran’s Park. She spoke at the public meeting to about allowing temporary overnight sheltering locations to local parks. She told the crowd she tries to keep her area clean. (Marisca Bakker photo)

An open house to get feedback on possible changes to an almost century-old parks bylaw drew a huge crowd on Monday night.

Town of Smithers staff were anticipating a lot of people to attend and moved the meeting to the gym of the Smithers Christian Reformed Church from town hall.

Approximately 200 residents filled the gym and many people spoke against allowing temporary overnight sheltering locations in local parks.

Council wanted the public to comment on the draft bylaw No. 1951 Town of Smithers Parks and Open Spaces Bylaw.

And comment they did.

The draft bylaw update was triggered by a recent legal review of the existing outdated Parks Bylaw No. 24, adopted in 1926.

Key changes include temporary overnight sheltering locations, acceptable uses on public lands, and provisions related to animals in parks.

Chief Administrative Officer Dianna Plouffe previously explained to The Interior News that permitting temporary overnight sheltering is intended to continue to provide a safe location for individuals experiencing homelessness to stay overnight while reducing the negative public health, safety, and community impacts of an entrenched homeless encampment.

Currently, there is an encampment in Veterans Peace Park across from Smithers Town Hall.

Many people stood up to speak, some suggesting the tents stay where they are, others suggesting an encampment move out of town while others pleaded for compassion for those living on the streets.

A representative of the Downtown Merchants, Grant Harris, said the business owners along Main Street do not want the town to keep the Veterans Park encampment, citing an increase in thefts since it was erected.

A resident of the current encampment also spoke.

“We do our best to keep it clean,” Kirsten Patrick said. “My husband Floyd and I try to keep it clean and feed everyone. No one else helps us. It’s just me and Floyd. We do everything we can to keep things safe and keep people from fighting. We don’t do the needles.”

Others argued for town staff to have financial breakdowns of the cost of the proposed changes when they make their recommendations to council.

Many people urged council to consider the taxpayers when coming up with solutions.

“We should be concerned about the taxes we pay and maybe we should worry about the people who pay taxes so that you can get the money, not the people who aren’t paying taxes. They aren’t doing anything for us, they are dragging the money out of us so that we can pay more and have the bylaw officer go and check on them every day,” Rob Scott said.

More than a hundred letters were also sent in before the meeting for council to consider as well.

The Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society (DKFCS) wrote a letter, concerned with the lack of consultation and involvement of Indigenous services delivery organizations.

In the letter, the society wrote that currently, a small population of mostly Indigenous people have made their homes in Veterans Peace Park.

“Our community members living in this park have done so peacefully. This is their home. The history of colonialism and displacement of Indigenous people has resulted in intergenerational trauma and abuse, which has contributed to the homelessness problem in Smithers,” the letter states.

It went on to say that the changes to the bylaw will not address the root causes of the homelessness issue in Smithers and will further marginalize and dislocate residents and the Indigenous community members.

The letter also suggested that greater collaboration is needed with people who are homeless as well as those who work with them; this includes DKFCS and surrounding Nations before bylaws like this are drafted.

The DKFCS recommended council not implement the proposed changes and instead work with them to incorporate an Indigenous response that is culturally safe.

Northern Health also submitted a letter to council against the proposed changes, arguing that the requirement to pack up belongings during daylight hours could be stressful and cause anxiety for individuals who are already experiencing trauma or mental health challenges.

School District 54 wrote a letter formally requesting for an exemption from allowing temporary overnight shelters at Dogwood Park and Heritage Park because of their proximity to schools.

A letter from The Northern Saddle Club asked council to not consider the Fall Fair Grounds as a possible place to allow for temporary overnight sheltering because of possible potential conflicts, theft and safety issues.

A petition from the neighbours around Ranger Park against letting overnight camping there was also presented.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said the town is seeking better long-term options for those living on the streets and the town is currently trying to find a short-term solution.

There won’t be a quick decision made on the matter anytime soon as staff and council take all the public comments into consideration.

