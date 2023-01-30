Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Personal use of up to 2.5 grams certain illegal drugs to be decriminalized tomorrow

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)

British Columbia tomorrow will become a testing ground for the decriminalization of narcotics and opioids as the country grapples with extensive fatal toxic drug poisonings.

Beginning Jan. 31, police won’t arrest, charge or seize the drugs of adult British Columbians if they possess up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use.

B.C. leaders had asked and received the exemption from the federal government in May 2022.

In the province alone, some 10,000 people have fatally overdosed since the province declared a public health emergency in 2016. Officials believe that this departure from criminalizing drug use will get more people into treatment and diminish the stigma around it.

The federal exemption will last three years and covers illicit versions of opioids such as heroin, morphine and fentanyl, as well as crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine; and MDMA (ecstasy).

Federal Minister of Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett said during a press conference Monday morning in Vancouver said fatal toxic drug poisonings have devastated communities across Canada and British Columbia, having claimed some 30,000 across the country.

Bennett said decriminalization marks a “monumental shift” toward a comprehensive approach to reduce harm and ultimately save lives in Canada and British Columbia, the “epicentre” of the crisis. She stressed earlier pending decriminalization in British Columbia does not mean legalization.

Possession of illegal substances will remain illegal for youth under 18, on school grounds, licensed childcare facilities premises and in motors vehicles or watercrafts operated by minors among other places including certified airports.

B.C.’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside said decriminalization marks an “historical change” in British Columbia that will benefit individuals struggling with substance abuse. “Instead of being treated as criminals, they will be treated with care and compassion,” she said. This is a matter of public health, not criminal justice, she added.

White said the province has been preparing for months. She also implicitly addressed criticisms that decriminalization would give youth more access to illicit drugs. “We want parents to know that we are always discouraging youths from using drugs,” said Whiteside in pointing to provincial preparations for decriminalization.

Whiteside will not solve the toxic drug crisis alone and called it only one tool in pointing to other resources designed to help individuals recover and receive treatment.

Both Bennett and Whiteside later faced questions about how the public will know whether decriminalization works.

Bennett said work is currently happening on dashboard that would provide information to the public every three months, but Whiteside later clarified that it won’t available by March. Whiteside also added that metrics are still being developed. Bennett, however, also praised the already available data that has allowed this trial to go forward.

B.C.’s Public Health Officer Bonnie Henry, a long-time advocate for decriminalization dating back to 2019, said criminalizing people using drugs causes harm and does not reduce drug use. Henry said the stigma and shame around drug use prevents many people from seeking help and drives into isolation. “This means many people are dying alone,” she said.

Decriminalization won’t solve the toxic drug crisis overnight. “But it is a philosophical and an important step that helps us take that next (step) together to make sure we are doing everyhing we can and that there are many different streams, people can follow,” said Henry.

BC Association of Chiefs of Police Vice-President Fiona Wilson said decriminalization marks a significant step toward a more progressive drug policy. It recognizes that substance use is a health, not a police matter. She later added that “de-facto decriminalization” has already happened across many cities in B.C. in dismissing suggestions that news of decriminalization would encourage police to be more active in looking for people on the premise that might be carrying more than 2.5 grams.

“Certainly, in the City of Vancouver, it is extremely rare for us to actually charge anyone for simple possession and that has been the case for many, many years,” said Wilson.

Kathryn Botchford, the wife of sports journalist Jason Botchford, who died alone of an accidental drug overdose, said everybody has a responsibility to change the stigma around substance use.

More to come.

