Port Edward did not receive LNG support letter

The District of Port Edward said they would have signed onto a letter expressing disappointment at a recent challenge to Kitimat’s LNG project if they had been given a chance.

Port Edward Chief Operating Officer Bob Payette said the district did not receive a copy of the letter that was signed by 14 northern B.C. mayors in response to Michael Sawyer’s application to have the federal National Energy Board had jurisdiction review plans for the estimated $40 billion project.

That letter was sent on Sept. 6, but administration at the District of Port Edward said they did not see it before it was sent.

“We would have signed, we just didn’t receive the letter,” Payette said from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention on Sept. 10. “It could be a glitch, but who knows.”

Payette said the District of Port Edward is aware of the positives the LNG project would bring to the region, and insisted the district would have gladly participated to support the 14 other mayors who signed.

“It’s a regional economic opportunity and we’re working together as a region with all of our neighbouring municipalities,” he said. “…even though they go to one specific municipality for their operations, they benefit the entire region through employment opportunities and revenue generation so we’re on board for sure.”

Port Edward Mayor Dave MacDonald agreed that he had not received the letter, and did not feel comfortable offering support for something he had not seen firsthand.

The City of Prince Rupert was another municipality whose leadership did not sign on to the letter. Neither Mayor Lee Brain nor city administration familiar with matter were available to comment on the letter by deadline.

The Sept. 6 letter included signatures from the mayors of Mackenzie, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Pouce Coupe, Taylor, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, Tumbler Ridge, Fort St. John, Burns Lake, New Hazelton, Terrace, Vanderhoof, Houston and Kitimat.

