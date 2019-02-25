Port Alberni RCMP mourn loss of off-duty officer

Additional resources sent to Alberni to help fellow officers deal with death

The flag is flying at half-mast in front of Port Alberni’s RCMP detachment as officers mourn the loss of one of their own.

Port Alberni RCMP officers and staff members are dealing with the sudden and unexpected off-duty death of one of their officers.

“We appreciate the messages of condolences, thoughts and prayers that have been offered,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, media relations officer for the RCMP’s E Division Communication Services said in a statement.

Additional resources and support services have been brought in to assist Port Alberni’s detachment members, she added.

E Division RCMP are working with the family with respect to a service. Shoihet said no more information would be provided. She did not name the off-duty officer, and asked that people respect the family’s privacy at this time.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says
Next story
Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Just Posted

WorkBC services will continue in Smithers

The Province has selected Kopar to provide employment services as of April 1.

BVCF giving to your Community

Bulkley Valley Community Foundation celebrates giving $30,000 in one year

CHP chooses Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Christian Heritage Party chose federal leader Rod Taylor as its 2019 federal election candidate.

Trying to open the door on Smithers pot retail

Three Bulkley Valley men look to open Smithers’ first cannabis store on Main Street.

Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB

It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

B.C. examines new directions for renewable electricity projects

Municipal utilities, restoring B.C. Hydro ownership on table, Michelle Mungall says

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

$1.1 billion bailout by NDP government keeps rate hikes low for next two years

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to keep cooling B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Most Read