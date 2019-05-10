Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Pope Francis has vowed to combat the sexual abuse of nuns and urged religious sisters to just say no when clergy want to use them as maids.

Francis told 850 superiors of religious orders gathered Friday for the triennial assembly of the International Union of Superiors General, the main umbrella group of nuns, that theirs is a vocation of service, not servitude.

The union’s president, Maltese Sister Carmen Sammut, told Francis that clergy abuse of sisters was “diffuse in many parts of the world,” while there were cases too of nuns abusing other nuns.

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was “a serious, grave problem.” He said: “We have to fight this, and also the service of religious sisters: Please: service yes, servitude no.”

READ MORE: Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit

READ MORE: Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
US hikes tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing vows retaliation
Next story
B.C. man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

Just Posted

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Crash occurred three hours into aerial mapping flight

Second fatality victim identified as Amir Sedghi, an analyst with Precision Vectors

Police warn of property crime spree

Unlocked vehicles in Smithers and tool sheds from Witset to Quick targeted

Gitxsan phrase book seeks to improve medical experience for Hazelton

How do you conserve an endangered language?

Palliative Care Hospice Week seeks to dispel myths

Bulkley Valley Hospice Society focussed on quality of life

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

The announcement for the usually secretive space company came with all the glitz of an Apple product launch

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Most Read