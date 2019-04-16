Pomeranian puppy recovering after alleged abuse: BC SPCA

Kiki was surrendered to the BC SPCA after a someone reported the owner of alleged abuse. (BC SPCA handout)

An eight-month-old Pomeranian is in the care of the Vancouver SPCA after suffering from a number of old fractures to her ribs.

The BC SPCA told Black Press Media Tuesday that it’s investigating after learning the puppy, named Kiki, had allegedly been abused.

The animal welfare organization will be recommending charges against the owner, animal protection officer Eileen Drever said.

A fundraising page set up by the organization says they were alerted to Kiki’s condition when a member of the public called in to report the alleged abuse and that the puppy was being taken to a local animal hospital.

Animal proection officers arrived at the hospital and Kiki was surrendered to the SPCA. X-rays revealed Kiki had a number of old fractures to her ribs.

“Kiki is in unbelievable pain,” said Jodi Dunlop, Vancouver SPCA branch manager. “Her entire back and legs have had all the skin removed due to the infection. Kiki’s skin has literally rotted off of her.”

Kiki requires daily bandage changes and wound cleaning as she recovers from the infection. Her medical costs are estimated to be around $6,000 as she remains in care for up to two months.

Donations for Kiki reached more than four times the goal by Tuesday, amounting to almost $25,000.

Drever says their investigation revealed the owner does have a history of alleged animal abuse that was not known to the SPCA.



