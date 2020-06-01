Police watchdog recommends charges in 2017 in-custody death of Witset man

Dale Culver was pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Prince George and died later in hospital

(BCCLA photo) Dale Culver. (BCCLA photo)

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has recommended charges in the 2017 in-custody death of a 35-year-old father of three children from Witset.

In a press release May 29, the IIO said on July 18, 2017, RCMP responded to a complaint about a man allegedly casing parked vehicles in 1000-block of Central Street West in Prince George.

Police said when they attempted to question Dale Culver he tried to flee on a bicycle. In the course of trying to take Culver into custody he was pepper-sprayed.

“The male appeared to be having trouble breathing and police requested medical assistance,” the IIO release states. “Officers reported that the male was removed from the police vehicle when Emergency Health Services (EHS) arrived, and collapsed.”

Culver died shortly thereafter.

READ MORE: Moricetown man dies in custody

The IIO began an investigation immediately and in January 2018 the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) added a formal complaint.

“Upon completion of the investigation, IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, QC has determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that two officers may have committed offences in relation to use of force, and three others may have committed offences regarding obstruction of justice,” the IIO said.

The file has been turned over to the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS).

READ MORE: BCCLA files complaint against Prince George RCMP in death of Wet’suwet’en man

“This is a key development for his family and the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s pursuit of justice for Dale,” the BCCLA tweeted following the announcement.

The IIO said it will not provide any more information while the case is before the Crown.

According to BCPS Charge Assessment Policy, prosecutors must determine if there is enough evidence for a “substantial likelihood” of conviction and, if so, it is in the public interest to prosecute.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic
Next story
Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Just Posted

Police watchdog recommends charges in 2017 in-custody death of Witset man

Dale Culver was pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Prince George and died later in hospital

Town grants Chamber $20K

Chamber estimates up to $65K in lost revenue, turns to council for help

COVID-19 highlights lack of connectivity in First Nations communities

Many don’t have access required to utilize online platforms, says First Nations Technology Council

Salmon closures announced for Skeena and Nass watersheds

DFO notice expands on May 21 chinook ban throughout Skeena watershed

New Salt Boutique the realization of a vision for owner Caroline Marko

Marko combines the rough and the soft in a minimalist, clean airy space

Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Crash killed one service member and injured the pilot

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Love flourishes at Peace Arch Park, but COVID-19 concerns loom

South Surrey park becomes only place for international couples to meet

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network

But June could be chillier than usual, forecasters say

UPDATE: B.C.’s Central Kootenay issues evacuation orders for hundreds of residents due to flooding

An evacuation alert covers all areas except the Cities of Castelgar and Nelson

PHOTOS: Thousands gather at Vancouver Art Gallery to protest racism

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Most Read