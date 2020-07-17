Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

B.C.’s police watchdog is sending investigators to 100 Mile House after a man died shortly after being arrested by local RCMP.

The man died in late June, according to a statement from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO). It’s unclear why the IIO is investigating more than three weeks since the man died, and Black Press Media has reached out for more details.

On June 25, 100 Mile RCMP officers responded to a call regarding a theft in progress and arrested a man and a woman. The man was released on June 26 and taken by police to a nearby shelter.

The man was found dead in his room the following afternoon, on June 27, the IIO said. Local RCMP have ruled out foul play in his death.

The BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death and any contributing factors.

The RCMP notified the IIO of a death that had occurred earlier that day on June 27 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, to determine if police action – or inaction – played a role.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court
Next story
Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Local food association launches membership drive contest

New members who join Groundbreakers before Aug.1 will have a chance to win a local food basket

Air Canada Smithers cancellations extended to end of August

The airline cites like of demand for delay of return to YYD

Walnut Park rebuild on track for September 2021 opening

On top of renovations the new building will contain a daycare with 42 childcare spots

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Four air ambulance flights out of Terrace delayed or cancelled

Pandemic precautions caused nighttime closure of service station providing weather data to pilots

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Police watchdog investigating after 100 Mile man dies two days after being arrested

The man had been released by RCMP on June 26 and taken to a shelter, where he was found dead the next day

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

COVID-19 threat resulted in huge community response in Terrace area

“We found a job for everybody,” says key organizer

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

Most Read